Jadon Sancho urged to snub Man United and join Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jadon Sancho should move to Liverpool FC ahead of Manchester United this summer, according to former Reds defender Glen Johnson.

The England international has been linked with a return to the Premier League over the past year or so following his outstanding performances in Serie A.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and has made 15 assists in 23 games in the Bundesliga to help Borussia Dortmund to challenge Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga title race.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Dortmund playmaker in a big-money deal as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen in wide areas.

Liverpool FC have also been touted as potential competitors for Sancho’s signature, while Jurgen Klopp has close ties to the England winder’s employers.

Former Liverpool FC defender Johnson believes that Sancho would be able to enjoy success at Anfield rather than face pressure to perform at struggling Manchester United.

“Sancho has been linked with almost all of Europe’s top clubs, but from my perspective he’ll surely find it very hard to turn down Liverpool if they come knocking,” Johnson said, as per the Liverpool Echo.

“I know exactly what it means to put on the shirt and for any young English footballer playing at Anfield it is what you dream of.

“They’ve got one of the best managers in the world in Jurgen Klopp, they’re European champions and are going to win the Premier League, so it would be very tough to not be seriously tempted if they were after Sancho’s signature.

“If he wants to play in England, no club is able to offer him the success that Liverpool are currently enjoying and that will surely be a big sway towards him going there.

“If he were to go to a club like Manchester United, there would be so much pressure on him to perform as soon as he walked through the door and for someone so young that’s a lot of responsibility to take on.

“He’ll be expected to improve the team overnight and that simply doesn’t happen, whereas at Liverpool he’d be under so much less pressure to perform.

“They wouldn’t need to put him into the team every week and instead they’d make him earn his stripes. I think that would actually develop him more than just sticking him in from the get-go.”

Sancho moved to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in an £8m deal in the 2017 summer transfer window in search of regular first-team football.

The English winger has been involved in 55 goals since the start of 2018-19 season, highlighting his influence on the Dortmund team.

Sancho has scored twice in 11 appearances for the England national team.

