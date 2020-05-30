Jurgen Klopp calls Kalidou Koulibaly to discuss Liverpool FC move – report

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp calls Kalidou Koulibaly to discuss move to Anfield

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 30 May 2020, 06:15 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has called Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to discuss a move to Liverpool FC, according to a report in France.

Le10Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Liverpool FC manager rang the Senegal international in an attempt to convince him to move to Anfield this summer.

The same article states that Klopp spoke candidly with Koulibaly about his plans for the Premier League leaders should the Napoli captain complete a move.

According to the same story, the Liverpool FC boss discussed Koulibaly’s potential centre-half partnership with the reigning PFA player of the year Virgil van Dijk.

The report goes on to claim that the Reds face competition from Newcastle United after the Magpies made a big-money offer to sign the Napoli defender this summer.

Le10Sport add that Liverpool FC are still favourites to sign Koulibaly despite Newcastle’s lucrative offer for the Serie A stalwart ahead of the transfer window.

Koulibaly has established himself as a key part of the Napoli team over the past six seasons at Napoli.

The Senegal defender has scored 10 times in 233 games in all competitions throughout his Napoli career so far.

Liverpool FC are on course to finish with the best defensive record for the second consecutive season in the Premier League.

