Liverpool FC told 20-year-old is like a ‘taller, faster’ Mesut Ozil

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz would be a perfect fit for Liverpool FC, according to former Reds striker Don Hutchinson.

The Premier League leaders have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the impressive Germany international following his sparkling performances in the Bundesliga this term.

Liverpool FC are believed to be facing competition from Chelsea FC and Manchester United in the race to secure the 20-year-old’s signature ahead of the summer transfer window.

Havertz has scored 10 goals and has made five assists in 24 games in the Bundesliga this season to underline his growing status as one of Europe’s brightest talents.

Former Liverpool FC striker Hutchinson believes Havertz would excel at the six-time European champions under Jurgen Klopp if the midfielder completes a move.

“I think he’s far too good for Leverkusen. I think he goes to the very biggest clubs in Europe and I think he walks into most sides,” Hutchinson told ESPN FC, as quoted by Metro.

“He’s certainly got to fight for his place but the talent’s there at 20 years of age.

“The one player I would liken him to is a taller, faster version of Mesut Ozil. I think he plays off the left-hand side, through the middle, he’s predominantly left-footed, he’s very silky, easy on the eye.

“So again, yes Liverpool would be a great fit, but even Barca rate him that highly they are willing to trade three players for him.”

Havertz has netted 42 times in 141 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at the German club.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has amassed seven appearances for the German national team.

Liverpool FC are sitting 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table ahead of defending champions Manchester City.

The Reds have only lost to Watford and drawn with Manchester United in the Premier League campaign in an otherwise perfect season.

Klopp signed Japan international Takumi Minamino in a £7.75m deal from RB Salzburg in the January transfer window.

