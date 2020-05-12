Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool FC don’t need to sign Kalidou Koulibaly

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC don’t need to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, according to former Chelsea FC star Craig Burley.

The Reds appear to be leading the race to sign the highly-rated Napoli captain ahead of the 2020 summer transfer window.

A report in the Daily Mail on Friday suggested that Liverpool FC have a clear path to sign the 28-year-old ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Koulibaly is thought to be interested in a move to the Premier League rather than Ligue 1, potentially ruling Paris Saint-Germain out of the race to sign the 28-year-old.

Liverpool FC’s bitter rivals Manchester United have reportedly ended their interest in the Senegal international despite being long-term admirers of Koulibaly.

Virgil van Dijk has partnered Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren at centre-half at various points throughout the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

And former Chelsea FC defender Burley doesn’t believe that Liverpool FC need to sign Koulibaly given their options at centre-half.

“Is Koulibaly a great get for most clubs? Absolutely, he is a fantastic centre-half,” Burley told ESPN FC.

“You have to weigh up the pros and cons. He is going to be 29 this summer. There is a financial situation in terms of transfer fee and wages. Man United need him more.

“They’ve got a good centre-half in Maguire and then a couple of centre-halves I’m sure they’d like to get rid off. Liverpool have Matip, Lovren and Gomez, who is a good young player.

“None of them are at the standard of Koulibaly but they’ve already got one of the world’s greatest centre-half in Virgil van Dijk. There need for a centre-half is not desperate. They’ve got other positions to improve.

“I’d be surprised if they go out and shell big money on another centre-half when they can spend that money on other positions in the team.”

Liverpool FC have the best defensive record in the Premier League after conceding 21 times in 29 games in the current campaign.

The Reds ended up with the best defensive record in the English top flight last term but finished in second place behind Manchester City.

Liverpool FC signed Van Dijk in a £75m deal in 2018.

