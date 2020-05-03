Liverpool FC opens discussions with Napoli to sign Kalidou Koulibaly – report

Liverpool FC are in talks with Napoli about signing their captain Kalidou Koulibaly, according to a report in Italy

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 3 May 2020, 06:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have entered into talks with Napoli about signing Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttomercato, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Liverpool FC have started discussions about signing the reported Manchester United target.

The same article states that Napoli are preparing for the Senegal international to leave the Serie A side this summer following links to the Premier League.

According to the same story, Manchester United are thought to be keen to sign a new partner for central defender Harry Maguire ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Italian website go on to add Liverpool FC have made contact with Napoli about a deal to sign the Senegal defender as the Reds look to find a new centre-half partner for Virgil van Dijk.

The report adds that Liverpool FC can expect to face competition from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain for the 28-year-old defender.

Joel Matip will likely be moved on to accommodate Koulibaly if a deal does come to fruition, according to a story.

Liverpool FC signed Van Dijk in a £75m deal from Southampton in the 2018 January transfer window.

The Dutch centre-half has established himself as the best centre-half in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons.

Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
