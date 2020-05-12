Journalist gives update on Liverpool FC’s interest in Kalidou Koulibaly

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC should expect to face competition for Kalidou Koulibaly’s signature when the summer transfer window opens, according to transfer insider Gabriele Marcotti.

The Premier League leaders have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Senegal international from Serie A side Napoli over the past couple of weeks.

A report in the Daily Mail on Friday claimed that Liverpool FC were in “pole position” to sign the 28-year-old after it emerged Paris Saint-Germain were out of the running.

Manchester United are also reported to have ended their interest in the experienced Senegalese defender to leave Liverpool FC clear to sign the powerful defender.

However, ESPN FC reporter Marcotti has played down the suggestion that Liverpool FC are the only club interested in the Napoli captain’s signature this summer.

“I think Koulibaly has a clause. He is for sale,” Marcotti told ESPN FC.

“The transfer window doesn’t open for a while so I don’t see why Man United would make a decision now.

“Obviously Liverpool FC have been strongly linked to him. There are million twists and turns this story could take.

“It’s highly unlikely Koulibaly will be at Napoli next season and Liverpool FC are one of the clubs taking a look at him.”

Koulibaly has established himself as one of Europe’s best centre-halves over the past few seasons at Napoli.

The Senegal international has scored 10 times in 233 games in all competitions for the Naples outfit.

Koulibaly has spent the past six seasons at the Serie A side since his move from Genk in 2014.

Napoli have been a bogey team for Liverpool FC in the Champions League during Koulibaly’s stint at the club.

Liverpool FC failed to score in successive defeats in Napoli in the Champions League group stage in 2018 and 2019.

