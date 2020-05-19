Liverpool FC weigh up move for 20-year-old Italian midfielder – report

Liverpool FC are interested in a deal to sign AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 19 May 2020, 06:15 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are weighing up a move to sign AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Liverpool FC have entered the race to sign the promising 20-year-old midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that AS Roma are looking to raise funds after the coronavirus outbreak delayed Friedkin Group’s takeover of the Serie A giants.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are contenders to sign Zaniolo but the Reds will face competition for the talented Italy international this summer.

Corriere dello Sport add that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the AS Roma box-to-box midfielder following his impressive performances over the past 18 months.

The report adds that it’s unclear whether Zaniolo’s serious knee injury could pose a problem for potential suitors due to his lack of playing time over the past five months.

Zaniolo has scored six times and has made two assists in 24 games in Serie A in the current campaign.

The Italian prospect moved to Inter Milan from Serie B side Virtus Entella in 2017 but the midfielder didn’t make an appearance for the San Siro side before his switch to AS Roma.

Zaniolo has netted 12 goals in 58 games in all competitions.



