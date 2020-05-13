Atletico offer Liverpool FC chance to sign 26-year-old in swap deal – report

Atletico Madrid have offered Liverpool FC the chance to sign Thomas Partey in exchange for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 13 May 2020, 08:15 UK
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Photo: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain / Instagram)

Atletico Madrid have offered Liverpool FC the chance to sign Thomas Partey in exchange for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Atletico are interested in a swoop to sign the England international from the Premier League leaders in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Atletico expect to lose Partey in the summer but the La Liga side don’t believe Arsenal can afford the Ghana international’s £45m buyout clause.

According to the same story, Diego Simeone is plotting a straight swap involving Partey and Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer to reinforce his midfield with the former Arsenal star.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC are likely to be reluctant to sell Oxlade-Chamberlain to the La Liga giants given his continued importance to Jurgen Klopp.

Partey impressed during Atletico’s 4-2 aggregate victory over Liverpool FC in the Champions League round of 16 back in March.

The Ghanian midfielder has scored two goals in 24 games in the Spanish top flight this season.

The African star has netted 15 times in 174 games in all competitions over the past five seasons at the Spanish giants.

Liverpool FC signed Oxlade-Chamberlain in a £40m deal from Arsenal in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The England star was sidelined for most of the 2018-19 season due to a serious knee injury.

