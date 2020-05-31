Chelsea FC star urges Timo Werner to snub Liverpool FC – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rudiger has urged Timo Werner to snub a move to Liverpool FC and Manchester United this summer, according to a report in Germany.

Sport Bild, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Rudiger is good friends with the RB Leipzig striker from their time at Stuttgart together back in 2015.

The same article states that Rudiger has been messaging Werner in an attempt to help Chelsea FC hijack a deal for the Bundesliga’s prolific goal-scorer this summer.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard would be open to a deal for Werner to help ease the workload on England international Tammy Abraham.

The Premier League leaders have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Germany international from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

In fact, Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp was even reported to have spoken to Werner directly about a switch to Anfield.

The Reds are thought to be facing competition from their bitter rivals Manchester United for Werner’s signature.

It’s no secret that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the market to sign a new forward to replace Romelu Lukaku, who moved to Inter Milan last summer.

Werner has scored 24 times and has made three assists in 27 games in the Bundesliga this season.

