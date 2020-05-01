Timo Werner wants Liverpool FC move despite Bayern Munich interest – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Timo Werner is set to reject Bayern Munich in favour of a move to Liverpool FC this summer, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Bayern Munich made an attempt to set up a swoop to sign the RB Leipzig striker in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that Werner has informed Bayern Munich that he doesn’t want to move to another German club following his fine performances for RB Leipzig.

According to the same story, the Germany international’s stance leaves Liverpool FC in pole position to sign the 24-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Bild go on to report that Werner is eager to link up with his compatriot Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC following months of transfer speculation linking the prolific goal-scorer with a move to Anfield.

The report adds that Liverpool FC are the “clear” frontrunners in the race to sign him, despite FC Barcelona showing an interest in the RB Leipzig forward after his eye-catching exploits in the Bundesliga.

Werner has scored 31 goals for club and country in the 2019-20 season to make the forward one of the hottest properties in European football at the moment.

Liverpool FC are sitting 25 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table as top-flight clubs wait to see if the season will resume in the coming months.

