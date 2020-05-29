Liverpool FC end interest in 24-year-old Bundesliga striker – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have ended their interest in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Reds have pulled out of negotiations to sign the Germany international due to concerns about RB Leipzig’s asking price.

The same article states that the Premier League leaders aren’t willing to pay Werner’s £50m contract release clause due to concerns about the financial impact of coronavirus.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are only prepared to spend £30m on the prolific Bundesliga striker given that the Reds can expect a £100m shortfall in income over the next year or so.

The Daily Mirror do offer some hope that negotiations could be rekindled in the future as Liverpool FC have maintained a good relationship with RB Leipzig.

The report goes on to add that FC Barcelona and Inter Milan are unlikely to meet Werner’s £50m asking price given the financial climate.

Werner has scored three times in the Bundesliga since the German top flight resumed in mid-May.

The German striker scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 rout of Mainz 05 to take his tally to 24 goals this term.

Liverpool FC are still waiting to restart the Premier League and build on their 25-point lead at the top of the table.

