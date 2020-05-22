Liverpool FC could sell three players to fund Timo Werner transfer – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC could sell three players to fund a move to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Mirror, is reporting that Liverpool FC want to sign Werner despite the coronavirus having a potential impact on transfers.

The same article states that Werner is thought to favour a move to the Premier League leaders ahead of other potential destinations in the upcoming transfer window.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC will have to pay around £51m to sign the Germany international following his prolific performances in the current campaign.

The Athletic claim that the Reds are unlikely to sign Werner unless the Merseyside outfit can offload three players in the summer to find a big-money bid.

The report goes on to claim that Xherdan Shaqiri, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic could be sold to raise transfer funds for Klopp to secure Werner’s signature.

Werner has scored 21 goals and has made seven assists in 26 appearances in the Bundesliga so far this season.

The German striker failed to get on the score sheet in a 1-1 draw with Freiburg in the Bundesliga last weekend as the German top flight returned to action after an enforced break due to the coronavirus.

