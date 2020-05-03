Liverpool FC set to miss out on Bundesliga striker – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC won’t be signing RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Reds won’t complete any major transfer business this summer due to the uncertain financial situation during the coronavirus outbreak.

The same article states that Liverpool FC had planned to try to sign the Germany international as well as Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar in the summer.

According to the same story, the Reds were planning to spend £50m on Werner as well as £40m on Lyon’s France international to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s squad this summer.

The Daily Mirror claims that it’s unthinkable that the Premier League leaders would spend so much on summer signing in light of the current situation.

The report goes on to claim that Liverpool FC, like the rest of the Premier League, are expected to suffer from reduced revenue due to the coronavirus crisis.

Liverpool FC are sitting 25 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race thanks to their outstanding campaign under the German head coach.

The Reds won their first major trophy under Klopp last season thanks to a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid.

Liverpool FC signed Japan international Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg in January.

