Reporter reveals Liverpool FC in ‘advanced talks’ to sign 24-year-old striker

Liverpool FC are in advanced talks to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to Italian reporter Nicolo Schira.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the 24-year-old Germany international ahead of the summer transfer window following his prolific form in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool FC are thought to be in the market to sign a forward to ease the workload on their much-lauded front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The Premier League leaders are reported to be at the front of the queue to sign the RB Leipzig forward ahead of domestic rivals Chelsea FC and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Italian reporter Schira took to Twitter to reveal that Liverpool FC are working on a five-year contract with Werner ahead of finalising an agreement with RB Leipzig.

Schira wrote on Twitter: “#Liverpool are in advanced talks with Timo #Werner.

“The German striker is the first choice of Jurgen #Klopp. #Reds have offered to him a 5-years contract with a wages of €10M (bonuses included) and are working to reach an agreement with #Leipzig. #transfers #LFC.”

Werner has scored 21 times and has made seven assists in the Bundesliga this season to continue his prolific form for RB Leipzig.

The German forward has consistently been one of the German top flight’s most prolific goal-scorers over the past few seasons.

Werner has netted 88 times in 117 games over the past three-and-a-half seasons in the RB Leipzig first team.

Liverpool FC didn’t make any marquee signings last summer before they added Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg in January.

