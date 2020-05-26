Raphael Honigstein gives latest Liverpool FC transfer update on Timo Werner

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp has met RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner ahead of a potential move to Anfield, according to Bundesliga expert Raphael Honigstein.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Germany international ahead of the summer transfer window as Liverpool FC look to improve their attacking options.

Klopp is thought to be eager to sign Werner to ease the workload on attacking trio Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Liverpool FC are thought to be leading the race to sign the 24-year-old but the Premier League leaders could face competition from their bitter rivals Manchester United.

Bundesliga reporter Honigstein revealed that Klopp has met Werner ahead of a potential deal for the German forward.

“I think it depends on what Liverpool want to do because Werner’s been on the record saying he wants to go there and he is available because of a release clause which at the worst would cost about £55m,” Honigstein told the London Evening Standard.

“So far Liverpool have been linked closely and there has been a meeting between him and Jurgen Klopp, at least a virtual one over the last few weeks.

“I think they’re a bit hesitant to pull the trigger because they haven’t quite figured out how much of a financial problem the coronavirus will present itself to football, coming over the next month in the Premier League.

“I think he’s waiting for things to fall into shape and it could be that the transfer window is much later than usual.”

He added: “This kind of deal would have been announced in April/May, this time it could be August or September, but I still think there’s a very strong chance he’ll end up at Liverpool.”

Werner has scored 24 goals and has made seven assists in 27 games in the Bundesliga this season to underline his growing reputation as one of Europe’s most promising strikers.

The RB Leipzig forward has been a prolific goal-scorer for the German side over the past three or four seasons.

Werner has netted 91 goals in 152 appearances for RB Leipzig since making his debut for the club.

Liverpool FC are sitting 25 points ahead of their closest rivals Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip