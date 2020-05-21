Man City star not interested in Liverpool FC move – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Manchester City star Leroy Sane isn’t interested in a move to Liverpool FC in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Sport Bild, as quoted by Sport Illustrated, is reporting that the Premier League leaders were weighing up a move to sign the Germany international.

The same article states that Liverpool FC were looking to improve their attacking options in wide areas on the pitch ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Sane isn’t attracted by the proposition of moving to the Champions League holders despite the opportunity of working with his compatriot Jurgen Klopp.

Sport Bild go on to report that Sane has his heart set on a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich after being linked with the German champions over the past year or so.

The report concludes by claiming that that Bayern Munich are closing in on a deal to sign the 24-year-old at the end of the Premier League campaign.

Sane has scored 25 goals and has made 28 assists in 89 games in all competitions over the past four seasons since his move to Manchester City from Schalke 04 in a £37m deal.

Liverpool FC are sitting 25 points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

