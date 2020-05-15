Man United agree £61.8m deal to sign 23-year-old – report

Manchester United have agreed a £61.8m deal to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 15 May 2020, 05:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United have reached an agreement worth £61.8m deal to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish website Todofichajes, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Manchester United have struck a deal with Dembele and Lyon to sign the France international in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United have surprised Chelsea FC by reaching an agreement to sign the former Celtic striker in a deal worth around £61.8m (€70m).

According to the same story, Lyon were eager to secure Dembele’s sale to raise much-needed funds after missing out on a Champions League spot following Ligue 1’s premature end to the season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Daily Express go on to report that Manchester United view Dembele as a long-term replacement for Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian striker moved to Inter Milan last summer.

Dembele has scored 42 times in 88 games in all competitions over the past two seasons to underline his finishing ability in front of goal at the top level.

The French striker started his professional career at Fulham, netting 19 times for the west London side in England’s second tier before Dembele moved to Celtic in 2016.

The Lyon striker won successive Scottish Premier League titles with Celtic under Brendan Rodgers.

