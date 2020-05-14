Harry Maguire makes ‘phenomenal’ Man United prediction about Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Harry Maguire is backing “phenomenal” Paul Pogba to bounce back from a disappointing season and impress for Manchester United next term.

The Red Devils star has struggled with a persistent injury throughout the 2019-20 season to limit his impact on the Manchester United team.

Pogba suffered an ankle problem at the end of September to keep the France international sidelined until mid-December.

The World Cup winner returned to Premier League action in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road on 22 December.

However, Pogba hasn’t featured for the 20-time English champions since their 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day after he underwent ankle surgery in January.

The 27-year-old’s future has been a source of relentless speculation amid reported interest from Juventus and Real Madrid.

However, Manchester United captain Maguire is backing Pogba to return stronger for the Red Devils next term.

Maguire told the Manchester United Podcast, as quoted by Metro: “He might be disappointed he’s going to miss out but I’ve only played a few 6-a-sides with him and I know in training playing against Paul it’s so hard.

“He’s so big, so strong, so powerful he has absolutely everything.

“He was on the list but he’s missed a lot of the season through a bad injury so I’m sure next season and when we get going again he’s probably going to impress me even more

“But from what I’ve seen in training this year he’s a phenomenal player.”

Pogba moved to Manchester United in an £89m deal from Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window under Jose Mourinho.

The France star has won the Europa League and the League Cup since his return to Old Trafford.

Pogba hasn’t been able to live up to his price tag at Manchester United due to a lack of consistency.

The French midfielder has made two assists in five starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League this term.

