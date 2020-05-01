Rio Ferdinand identifies Paul Pogba’s best position in Man United team

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should use Paul Pogba in a more attack-minded role in the Manchester United team.

The France international was sidelined for the majority of the Premier League season before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Pogba has only made one appearance for the Red Devils since the end of September after he featured in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Watford in December.

The 27-year-old’s future at Manchester United appears to be in doubt amid reports linking the World Cup winner with a potential return to Serie A giants Juventus.

Pogba’s void has been filled by January signing Bruno Fernandes after the Portugal international arrived in a £47m deal from in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has excelled in a creative role in the middle of the park to win over the Manchester United supporters partly thanks to his return of three goals and four assists.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand says that he would like to see Solskjaer make the most of Pogba’s attacking ability moving forwards.

“I don’t feel he’s been played in his best position a lot of the time, one of a three in the more attacking side of the three,” said Ferdinand on his YouTube channel.

“I think playing him as defensive midfielder, I think he can do it but if you want him to be the £90million star I think the best position for him is the attacking role to create stuff. When you bought him from Juventus, what was he doing there?

“He was creating chances, scoring goals from outside the box, when they wanted some imagination they’d go through him but he’s not been given that platform.

“He’s still is up there with the best numbers but is it competitive with Kevin de Bruyne? It’s not actually because he’s going for the league, the Champions League, he’s in a stable team with great players around him.”

Pogba has scored two goals in seven appearances in the Premier League this term.

The French midfielder moved to Manchester United in an £89m deal from Serie A giants Juventus in 2016.

Pogba has won the Europa League and the League Cup at Old Trafford.

