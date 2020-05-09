Ander Herrera: What I really think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Ander Herrera (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Ander Herrera has admitted that he is a big fan of Bruno Fernandes following the Portugal international’s solid start to life at Manchester United.

The 25-year-old has hit the ground running at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, and his arrival at the club has coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils.

Manchester United have won three of their last four games in the Premier League to leave them just three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish this season.

Herrera knows a thing or two about performing in midfield for Manchester United, having spent five years with the Red Devils before leaving to join PSG last summer.

Now, the Spanish midfielder has explained why he thinks that Fernandes’ arrival at Old Trafford is a sign of things being on the up for the Red Devils.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Herrera said when asked about Manchester United: “I am optimistic.

“I think they have signed some players who can bring the club back into the Premier League title race.

“Marcus [Rashford] is one of them. He has the quality and the maturity to make this step.

“It’s still a way to fight for the title because Liverpool and Man City are really strong. But I think they are on the way and have signed some players who can give a lot for the club.

“With Bruno Fernandes, a player I really like, and other players who are adaptable to the league, I think Untied can do great things.

“But the other teams are also doing great things like Liverpool, City and Tottenham.”

Manchester United – who have not won the title since 2013 – finished sixth in the Premier League and without a trophy under Solskjaer last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip