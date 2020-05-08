Ander Herrera makes honest admission about his Man United exit

Ander Herrera (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Ander Herrera has admitted that it was not his intention to leave Manchester United last year, but disagreements with the club’s board forced his hand.

The Spanish midfielder was a fan-favourite at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2014.

Herrera helped Manchester United to win the League Cup and Europa League in 2017, and he also won the FA Cup with the Red Devils the year before.

The 30-year-old midfielder has revealed that he was initially keen to extend his deal at Old Trafford last year, but a disagreement with the club’s hierarchy made up his mind as he ended up leaving the club and signing for Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Herrera also confirmed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did his best to convince him to stay at Old Trafford, but his mind had already been made up.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Evening Standard, Herrera said: “When I look back a year ago, my intention was not to leave Manchester United.

“I had some different opinions with the board but I respect them. I respect them a lot.

“They do things for Manchester United and I disagree with the people who say they don’t.

“They really suffer when things don’t go well and they really fight to bring Manchester United back.

“I disagreed with some of the decisions they made but this happens in football. It happens in every company.

“Apart from that, I respect them. I had a great relationship with Ed Woodward and with the owners when they came so I have nothing to complain about with them.

“He [Solskjaer] did a lot for me to stay, but things did not happen, they [United] arrived late, and by then I had already made the decision to play in Paris.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish under Solskjaer.

As things stand, the Red Devils are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

