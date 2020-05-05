Bruno Fernandes explains what inspires him about Man United

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has admitted that the club’s history and stadium are among the things that have helped him make a positive start to his Manchester United career.

Fernandes has been earning lots of praise for the impact he has had at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils in the January transfer window.

The Portugal international has hit the ground running since his move to the Premier League club, scoring three goals and making four assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The 25-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford has also coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils, who are currently fifth in the Premier League table.

Now, Fernandes has admitted that he has been thrilled by the way he has started life at Old Trafford and has explained just why he feels so inspired to play for the Red Devils.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Fernandes said: “It is difficult to say just one thing that is inspiring about Manchester United.

“Going out at Old Trafford, everybody knows about the stadium and the atmosphere. But when you have the kit of Manchester United, all red, with your black shorts, and you feel the atmosphere of the stadium, and you feel everything, you feel the support of your fans, it is something special.

“For me, for example, when I came from Sporting, I arrived and I was in Manchester for two days. I played against Wolves and they already had a song for me!

“I had just arrived and the fans already gave me the support I need to be confident and be at home. I think this is the most important thing, that atmosphere and love you feel from your supporters.”

Manchester United have won three of their four games in the Premier League to leave them fifth in the table and just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip