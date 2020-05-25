Bruno Fernandes names the Man United player he’d self-isolate with

The Sport Review staff
Tuesday 26 May 2020
Juan Mata
Juan Mata (Photo: The Sport Review)

Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he would choose to self-isolate with Juan Mata if given the chance to do so with one of his new Manchester United team-mates.

The Portugal international has been settling well into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to help the Red Devils to challenge for a top-four finish.

The 25-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford has also coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils, with Manchester United now just three points adrift of the top four.

Fernandes has been settling in well to life with his new team-mates, and it seems as though he has already struck up a good bond with Spanish playmaker Mata.

When asked which team-mate he’d self-isolate with, Fernandes told Manchester United’s website: “I would choose Juan, because if I isolate with Juan I can listen to my song all day, every day! He always sings it to me!

“It’s not the atmosphere of Old Trafford, but Juan is the kind of guy who puts all his heart in the song, so when he sings the music for me is really nice!

“Normally I arrive before him, and he comes at breakfast, gives me his hand and starts to sing the song – Bruno, Bruno, Bruno!”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League and without a trophy last season.

