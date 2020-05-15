Sporting Lisbon star not surprised by Bruno Fernandes’ strong start at Man United

Sporting Lisbon star Luiz Phellype explains why Bruno Fernandes' strong start to life at Man United hasn't surprised him

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 15 May 2020, 05:15 UK
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Sporting Lisbon star Luiz Phellype has insisted that he has not been at all surprised by Bruno Fernandes’ strong start to life at Manchester United.

The Portugal internatonal has been earning lots of praise for the impact he has had at Old Trafford since having moved to the club from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has hit the ground running with the Red Devils, having scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The 25-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford has also coincided with an upturn in form for Manchester United, who have moved up to fifth place in the Premier League table in recent weeks.

However, the playmaker’s strong start to life at Old Trafford has not come as any surprise at all to his former team-mate Phellype.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Phellype said of Fernandes: “He is calm off the field, but inside it is transformed.

“Bruno Fernandes is like Cristiano Ronaldo, when he loses he can’t talk to anyone.

“It didn’t surprise me [that he hit the ground running]. People think the Portuguese league is weak, but it is not true.

“The physical and tactical level is very high. Whoever stands out here, manages to stand out in other championships.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish hots up.

The Red Devils ended up sixth and without a trophy in the Premier League table last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Frank Lampard
Antonio Conte: What I really think of Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC
Marcus Rashford
Man United handed major boost with striker now ‘80%’ fit – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United agree £61.8m deal to sign 23-year-old – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United plot swoop to sign midfield trio this summer – report
Paul Pogba
Harry Maguire makes ‘phenomenal’ Man United prediction about Paul Pogba
Frank Lampard
Antonio Conte: What I really think of Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mikel Arteta
Patrick Vieira: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Marcus Rashford
Man United handed major boost with striker now ‘80%’ fit – report
N'Golo Kante
Antonio Conte raves about ‘amazing’ Chelsea FC midfielder
ScoopDragon Football News Network