Sporting Lisbon star not surprised by Bruno Fernandes’ strong start at Man United

Sporting Lisbon star Luiz Phellype has insisted that he has not been at all surprised by Bruno Fernandes’ strong start to life at Manchester United.

The Portugal internatonal has been earning lots of praise for the impact he has had at Old Trafford since having moved to the club from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has hit the ground running with the Red Devils, having scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The 25-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford has also coincided with an upturn in form for Manchester United, who have moved up to fifth place in the Premier League table in recent weeks.

However, the playmaker’s strong start to life at Old Trafford has not come as any surprise at all to his former team-mate Phellype.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Phellype said of Fernandes: “He is calm off the field, but inside it is transformed.

“Bruno Fernandes is like Cristiano Ronaldo, when he loses he can’t talk to anyone.

“It didn’t surprise me [that he hit the ground running]. People think the Portuguese league is weak, but it is not true.

“The physical and tactical level is very high. Whoever stands out here, manages to stand out in other championships.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish hots up.

The Red Devils ended up sixth and without a trophy in the Premier League table last season.

