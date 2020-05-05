Bruno Fernandes explains his ‘warrior’ mentality at Man United

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes believes that his “warrior” mentality will help him to be a big success at Manchester United.

The Portugal international has made an instant impact at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for the Red Devils since his switch to Old Trafford, and his arrival at the club has coincided with an upturn in form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The 25-year-old will be hoping to build on his impressive start to life in England in the coming days and weeks.

Now, the playmaker has revealed why he thinks his mentality will help him to hit top form in the Premier League in the future.

Asked what words best describe him as a player, Fernandes told Manchester United’s website: “Warrior, because for me every game is a battle.

“You need to go out to the game and just understand you need to beat your opponent.

“With all of the respect, because you need to have respect for your opponent, but you need to beat them. If you don’t beat them, they will beat you.

“It doesn’t matter who is on the other team. If it is a friend, because I have friends playing in the Premier League, I don’t care. At that moment I will be the biggest enemy they can have.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League title since their final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

