‘He’s had a massive influence’: Man United coach raves about impressive signing

Michael Carrick (Photo: The Sport Review)

Michael Carrick has praised Bruno Fernandes for having a “massive influence” at Manchester United following his January transfer from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal international has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils at the turn of the year in a big-money deal.

The 25-year-old playmaker has made an instant impact at the club, with Fernandes having scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions so far for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Fernandes’ arrival at Old Trafford also seems to have lifted his team-mates, with the Red Devils enjoying an upturn in form following his move to the club.

Indeed, Manchester United have won three of their last four Premier League games to leave them just three points adrift of the top four in the race for Champions League qualification.

Fernandes’ start at Old Trafford has earned him some comparisons to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes in terms of style of play.

Manchester United first-team coach Carrick can see the similarities but feels that it is unfair to compare the midfield duo.

Speaking to MUTV, Carrick said: “I think it’s a little bit unfair in some ways to compare him to Scholesy, for both of them.

“They’re both individuals and sometimes it’s a bit too easy to tag someone to a former player. Bruno is his own player and has great attributes.

“He’s made such a difference and it can be a tough club to come into and make a big impact straightaway.

“It can take time for some players to fit in and get used to their surroundings because it can be daunting. But he’s exactly what we were looking for.

“The timing was right. He’s got an eye for a pass and what I like about him is he’s not fazed about giving it away.

“Even if that happens he’ll go again. He’s had a massive influence.”

Manchester United ended up sixth in the table and without a trophy last season, and they have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

