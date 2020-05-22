Solskjaer: What Matic said about the difference between Man United and Chelsea FC

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up on what Nemanja Matic told him following his move to Man United from Chelsea FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 23 May 2020, 00:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Nemanja Matic told him that the spotlight and pressure at Manchester United is far greater to what he experienced at Chelsea FC.

Matic moved to Old Trafford from Chelsea FC in the summer of 2017 after his former boss Jose Mourinho moved to bring him to Old Trafford.

The Serbia international played a key role in the Chelsea FC team in the years before his move to Manchester United, twice winning the Premier League title with the west London club.

Matic has struggled to have a big impact at Manchester United following his move three years ago, and he has not yet lifted a major trophy with the Red Devils.

Now, Manchester United manager Solskjaer has admitted that Matic felt a big difference in terms of the level of scrutiny following his move to Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer said: “Anything we do is magnified or scrutinised.

“Nemanja [Matie] told me that when he lived in London, he could walk around and never be spotted. As soon as he became a Manchester United player that all changed.”

The 31-year-old Matic has made one assist in a total of 12 Premier League games for Manchester United so far this season.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish this season under Solskjaer.

