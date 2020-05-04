Man United close to challenging for the title again, claims pundit

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are not far off being able to challenge for the Premier League title on a regular basis again, according to Andy Cole.

The Red Devils have struggled to keep themselves in the title mix in recent seasons, and they have not won the Premier League trophy since Alex Ferguson’s final campaign in charge back in 2013.

Manchester United currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of the top four as they aim to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have shown some promising signs of progress in recent weeks, with the Red Devils appearing to have been lifted by the signing of Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window.

Now, Manchester United legend Cole has explained why he thinks that the Red Devils are not too far away from having a squad capable of winning the Premier League title once again.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Cole said: “There is definite progress being made. It is all about making small steps.

“When you are talking about challenging for the league in the next few years, I would genuinely like to believe so.

“It has taken Liverpool 30 years to get themselves in this position – I never want to see Man United in that position, taking 30 years to possibly win the Premier League again.

“Man United will get there – with the better players that they keep and the better players they bring in – come possibly next season or the season after that.”

Manchester United finished in sixth place in the Premier League table and without a trophy last season after Solskjaer was drafted in as Jose Mourinho’s replacement at Old Trafford.

