Dimitar Berbatov: Why Man United don’t need Philippe Coutinho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Dimitar Berbatov believes that Manchester United do not need to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer because of the arrival of Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has been settling in brilliantly to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old playmaker has showed no signs of struggling to adapt to the rigours of English football, with the midfielder having already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Coutinho’s future at FC Barcelona beyond the summer has been a source of speculation in recent weeks, with a possible return to the Premier League spoken about in the media.

However, former Manchester United star Berbatov feels that the Red Devils need not make an effort to sign the talented Brazilian playmaker because they already have Fernandes in their ranks.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Berbatov said: “Everyone thought he [Coutinho] would do great when he moved to Barcelona but it didn’t work out, sometimes you need to step back to go forwards, he will go to a good team there is no question about that, but he needs the trust of a manager to believe in him and make him the main man so that he can play calm and be free to do what he does.

“Other people will see him linked with a move to United and they will point out his connections with Liverpool and how he would never be forgiven if he switched to Old Trafford, but honestly, United don’t need him right now.

“Bruno Fernandes is a very similar player; he really hit the ground running and looks to be a very promising signing so I don’t think there would be any point in United signing him.

“[Paul] Pogba is coming back, Fernandes is there, [Scott] McTominay is producing great football as well, they have enough quality there so signing Coutinho would be pointless.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge.

The Red Devils are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip