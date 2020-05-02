Daniel James makes admission about Juan Mata at Man United

Juan Mata (Photo: The Sport Review)

Daniel James has admitted that it is surreal for him to be lining up with one his footballing heroes Juan Mata at Manchester United.

The Wales midfielder has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Swansea City in the summer transfer window last year.

James has made a solid start to life with Manchester United, scoring three goals and making six assists in 27 Premier League games for the Red Devils in his first campaign at the club.

The 22-year-old has also netted once in four Europa League games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to help them all but reach the quarter-finals this season.

Now, James has admitted that he has been relishing the chance to learn from Spanish playmaker Mata at Old Trafford this season, picking the former Chelsea FC star as the main player he looks up to at Manchester United.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, James said: “Everyone looks up to Lionel Messi, but I think I’ve got to go for Juan Mata. He’s someone that I’ve always looked up to.

“I think when I first met him it was just a bit…weird for me.

“Growing up as a kid looking up to someone and then you’re playing with them and not just being great on the pitch, but off the pitch as well. He’s someone that inspires me a lot.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip