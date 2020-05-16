Daniel James predicts big things for Man United next season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Daniel James is convinced that Manchester United will be able to challenge for major silverware under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next season.

It has been something of a mixed campaign for the Red Devils, with Manchester United currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points adrift of Chelsea FC.

Manchester United have shown some impressive form in recent weeks, with the Red Devils having won three of their last four games in the Premier League.

The Red Devils appear to have been boosted by the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January, with the playmaker having scored three goals and made four assists so far.

Manchester United are also set to be boosted by the returns of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba from long-term injuries in the coming weeks and months.

And Manchester United midfielder James seems to feel that the stage is set for the Red Devils to move up a gear next season.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, James said: “This year has been a massive learning curve.

“I obviously hope to finish the end of the season but there’s been a lots of ups and downs and this season has really helped me as it’s another season where I can come in and try to kick on.

“Coming from Swansea, to look back a year ago, it was my first season in senior football, to this season, has been another stepping stone for me.

“I think next season is obviously going to be massive for us. We’ve had injuries, a few of them long-term at different times such as Marcus [Rashford], Paul [Pogba] and yourself.

“I think once we get them all back together, with the rotation of the squad, we have a great chance of challenging for the title next season.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

