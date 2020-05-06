Man United yet to decide about 23-year-old’s future – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are yet to make a decision about Dean Henderson’s future, according to reports in the British media.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Red Devils have not yet made a decision about whether to extend the goalkeeper’s loan spell at Sheffield United beyond its current expiry date.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper has earned praise for his solid performances in goal for the Blades this season, with the goalkeeper having notched up 27 Premier League appearances.

According to the same story, officials at Bramall Lane are keen to discover whether they will be able to extend Henderson’s year-long loan beyond its scheduled expiry on 30 June.

As things stand, Henderson will return to Old Trafford when his loan spell expires on 30 June, but there is uncertainty about whether the Premier League season will be extended into the summer months in order to complete the campaign.

The same story says that Manchester United are likely to stall on a decision about Henderson’s future until the situation regarding the Premier League campaign is clearer.

Manchester United are currently in the hunt to secure a Champions League qualification spot for next season, with the Red Devils fifth in the table and just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish.

