‘I’ve been working on it’: Fred makes promise to Man United fans

Fred has told Manchester United fans that he is planning to work on scoring more goals for the Red Devils.

The Brazilian midfielder has enjoyed something of a breakthrough campaign at Old Trafford this season and he has been a regular fixture in the first team for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The 27-year-old has started 22 games in the Premier League for the Red Devils this term after having initially struggled to find consistent form following his move to Old Trafford from Shakhtar Donetsk back in 2018.

Fred has also scored two goals and made four assists in six Europa League outings this season, but he is yet to score or set up a team-mate in the Premier League this term.

Now, the midfielder has underlined his desire to score more regularly for the Red Devils as he looks to keep his place in the starting line-up at Old Trafford.

When we asked if he was looking to score more often, Fred told Manchester United’s website: “I hope so as it’s always important to score goals.

“I’ve been working on it and, with [Bruno Fernandes’] arrival, we’ve got someone who gives us more freedom, given his quality with the ball at his feet.

“So I hope to attack and score more goals and work hard on my finishing to score more goals in a season. I’m certain that, with Bruno’s arrival, more goals will come.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

