‘A great player’: Fred defends Man United midfielder

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Fred has leapt to the defence of Paul Pogba, and has insisted that he wants the midfielder to stay at Manchester United.

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford has been a relentless source of speculation over the last few months.

The midfielder has barely featured for Manchester United so far this season, and has only started five games in the Premier League for the Red Devils due to a string of injury problems.

The France international underwent ankle surgery in early January and has been out of action since then, and the speculation about his long-term future at Manchester United continues to rumble on.

Despite the criticism that has been aimed Pogba’s way in the past, Fred has insisted that the World Cup winner shows an excellent attitude in training, and the Brazilian is hoping that the midfielder does end up staying with the Red Devils.

Speaking in an interview with Esporte Interativo, Fred said: “Pogba is a great player.

“The people who are here on a daily basis with him know that. Everyone who watched the World Cup and watched his football knows that he’s a great player.

“And for sure we want him to stay. Because he will add us a lot. He’s a guy who has an immense quality, he’s a strong player for the Premier League.

“He knows how to play the Premier League. So I’m sure I want him to stay because I’m sure he will help us a lot.

“We’re in the same position, but the more quality players on the team, the better. You will not build a team with 11 players. You need a strong squad.

“So I really hope that he stays, and if he stays, I’m sure he will be a very strong reinforcement for us next season.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge.

The Red Devils are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip