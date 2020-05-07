Fred insists he is now ‘settled’ at Man United

Fred explains why he now feels more settled than ever at Manchester United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 8 May 2020, 00:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Fred has insisted that he is now “settled” at Manchester United after taking time getting used to life at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian midfielder has been an important player for the Red Devils so far this season, scoring two goals and making four assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The 27-year-old has started 22 of Manchester United’s games in the Premier League so far this season and he has been relied on by Solskjaer throughout the campaign.

Fred had initially struggled to make much of an impact at Old Trafford following his move to the Premier League club from Shakhtar Donetsk back in June 2018.

However, the midfielder has now insisted that he feels fully settled at Old Trafford as he looks to help the Red Devils challenge for major trophies in the coming seasons.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Fred said: “I believe the first season was very difficult for me.

“There was the process of settling down here, but also other personal things that were happening in my life, such as the birth of my son.

“So I believe it was a mix of reasons that made me have an awful first season. Anyway, I’m definitely settled in every aspect now.”

He continued: “I’ve been enjoying some good performances and have had the chance to play a long run of games. That was also helpful. I’m delighted with this season.

“I’m now playing well and hopefully I can keep the momentum if the league returns. I just want to give my best for this club, trying to be a key part of the team.

“We have a lot of goals for this and coming seasons – we want to win trophies. Hopefully, we can keep the momentum when football returns.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at the club.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta tips last year’s Arsenal signing to become ‘special’
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)
Chelsea FC midfielder has agreed to sign for Tottenham – report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta tips last year’s Arsenal signing to become ‘special’
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United yet to decide about 23-year-old’s future – report
Aaron Ramsey
Man United keen on signing former Arsenal midfielder – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Harry Maguire makes clear promise to Man United supporters
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal
Tennis launches $6m Player Relief Programme for ranks most hit by Covid-19
Aaron Ramsey
Man United keen on signing former Arsenal midfielder – report
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC ask for more time in pursuit of Timo Werner – report
ScoopDragon Football News Network