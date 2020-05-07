Fred insists he is now ‘settled’ at Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Fred has insisted that he is now “settled” at Manchester United after taking time getting used to life at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian midfielder has been an important player for the Red Devils so far this season, scoring two goals and making four assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The 27-year-old has started 22 of Manchester United’s games in the Premier League so far this season and he has been relied on by Solskjaer throughout the campaign.

Fred had initially struggled to make much of an impact at Old Trafford following his move to the Premier League club from Shakhtar Donetsk back in June 2018.

However, the midfielder has now insisted that he feels fully settled at Old Trafford as he looks to help the Red Devils challenge for major trophies in the coming seasons.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Fred said: “I believe the first season was very difficult for me.

“There was the process of settling down here, but also other personal things that were happening in my life, such as the birth of my son.

“So I believe it was a mix of reasons that made me have an awful first season. Anyway, I’m definitely settled in every aspect now.”

He continued: “I’ve been enjoying some good performances and have had the chance to play a long run of games. That was also helpful. I’m delighted with this season.

“I’m now playing well and hopefully I can keep the momentum if the league returns. I just want to give my best for this club, trying to be a key part of the team.

“We have a lot of goals for this and coming seasons – we want to win trophies. Hopefully, we can keep the momentum when football returns.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at the club.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

