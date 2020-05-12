Gary Neville advises against Man United signing striker

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has advised Manchester United against a deal to sign Odion Ighalo on a permanent basis because he doubts that the striker is worth £20m.

Ighalo has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window on a six-month loan deal.

The Nigerian forward has made a decent start to his stint with the Red Devils, scoring four goals and making one assist for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men before the season was put on hold due to coronavirus.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will move to try and make Ighalo’s switch to Old Trafford a permanent one.

It has been suggested that signing the 30-year-old permanently would require a transfer fee of around £20m.

But former Manchester United defender Neville does not think that would represent good business for the Red Devils at this moment in time.

Speaking in an interview on Instagram Live as quoted by Metro, Neville said: “Is Ighalo worth £20m?

“Probably not in this market. He may have been if he continued before scoring goals but you probably don’t need now to spend £20m.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points adrift of the top four in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

