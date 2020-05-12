‘He’s settled really well’: Gary Neville compares Liverpool FC and Man United stars

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Photo: MUTV / Screengrab)

Gary Neville believes that Liverpool FC star Trent Alexander-Arnold’s all-round game puts him ahead of Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka as things stand.

Alexander-Arnold has been earning huge amounts of praise for his performances this season after helping Liverpool FC to push for the Premier League title.

The England international has been in superb form for Jurgen Klopp’s men, making 12 assists and scoring two goals in 29 Premier League games for the Reds so far this season.

The 21-year-old has been a constant presence in the Liverpool FC team this term, notching up a total of 37 appearances for the Merseyside outfit.

Meanwhile, Wan-Bissaka has also been settling in well to life at Old Trafford this season after having signed for the Red Devils from Crystal Palace last summer.

Wan-Bissaka, 22, has notched up two assists in 26 appearances in the Premier League this season and has played a total of 33 games for Manchester United so far this term.

Former Manchester United defender Neville feels that Alexander-Arnold is currently leading the way between the pair – but he has praised the way that Wan-Bissaka has settled into life at Old Trafford.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session, Neville said: “At this moment in time, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the better defender.

“But Trent going forward… I’ve not seen someone like it since Cafu.

“So Trent is ahead at this point but Wan-Bissaka has settled really well and will be important in these next few years.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table, while Liverpool FC are 25 points clear at the top of the league and just two wins from securing the title.

