‘Such a talented player’: Ryan Giggs raves about Man United star

Marcus Rashford in training (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Ryan Giggs says he rates Marcus Rashford among the best young players in the world following his breakthrough seasons at Manchester United.

Rashford has quickly established himself as one of England’s top young talents after having broken into the Manchester United first team under Louis van Gaal a few years ago.

The England international had been in fine form for Manchester United this season before he suffered a back injury at the turn of the year.

Rashford, 22, has scored 14 goals and made four assists in 22 Premier League games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men so far this term, underlining his importance to the Red Devils.

Now, former Manchester United midfielder Giggs has admitted that the rates Rashford as one of the top young talents in world football, along with Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Giggs said of Rashford: “I’ve seen him coming through the ranks, such a talented player.

“And you have Jadon Sancho at Dortmund, a young player who’s made the bold decision to leave Manchester City and go to another country at a young age. And he really has made a difference.

“His team-mate as well, Erling Haaland, who’s scoring lots of goals.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish under Solskjaer this term.

The Red Devils are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the top flight table as they look to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

