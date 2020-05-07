Harry Maguire makes clear promise to Man United supporters

Harry Maguire vows to help Man United claim silverware in the coming years

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 7 May 2020, 06:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Harry Maguire has vowed to do all he can to help Manchester United claim silverware in the coming seasons.

The England defender has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Leicester City in the summer transfer window last year.

Maguire has been a regular fixture in the Red Devils team this season, scoring one goal and making one assist in 29 Premier League games for Manchester United.

The 27-year-old has made a total of 41 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions so far this season and has been a consistent performer at the back for the Red Devils.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final campaign in charge back in 2013.

And Red Devils defender Maguire has now underlined his desire to help Manchester United lift some important trophies in the coming campaigns.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Maguire said: “I have joined this club because I want to win trophies and I want to get silverware.

“When I look back on my time at Manchester United, I want to make sure I have some trophies in that cabinet.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish.

Reflecting on Manchester United’s form this season, Maguire admitted that the Red Devils need to be more consistent.

He continued: “As a Red, our toughest opponent, probably, is ourselves. I would say that, at times this year, as a team, we have probably let ourselves down by being a bit too inconsistent. Not just for a full game but during games.

“There have been times when we’ve been so good in games and then we’ve come off it a bit and been punished. So I’d say our toughest opponent is ourselves.

“We need to be mentally strong. We are a young group but we don’t really want to use that as an excuse. We want to be young but play mature. That is where we have really picked up in recent weeks.”

