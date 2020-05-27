Odion Ighalo set to leave Man United in a matter of days – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Odion Ighalo is set to leave Manchester United when his loan contract with the Red Devils expires on 31 May, according to reports in the British media.

BBC Sport is reporting that the Nigerian forward looks set to return to Shanghai Shenhua at the end of the month after the Red Devils “struggled” to agree an extension to his loan deal with the Chinese club.

Ighalo joined Manchester United on loan in the January transfer window, but the season has been on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Premier League campaign now looks set to run into the summer months.

According to the same story, negotiations with the Chinese club have proved “difficult” for the Red Devils, and it now appears that he will be heading back to Shanghai at the end of the month.

Ighalo is a lifelong Manchester United fan and he has scored four goals in eight games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men since his switch at the turn of the year.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip