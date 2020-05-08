Man United want to extend striker’s loan deal – report

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are keen on extending Odion Ighalo’s loan spell at Old Trafford, according to reports in the British media.

London-based newspaper The Evening Standard is reporting that the Red Devils are keen to extend the Nigerian forward’s stay at Old Trafford as they weigh up the possibility of signing him on a permanent deal.

Ighalo has made a decent start to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month loan deal back in January.

As things stand, the forward is set to return to his Chinese parent club at the end of May, but with the Premier League season likely to finish much later this year due to the coronavirus hiatus, Manchester United are said to be keen to extend his current deal.

The same story says that Old Gunner Solskjaer is keen to extend Ighalo’s stay at Manchester United until the end of the current season, as the Red Devils weigh up a potential £15m permanent move for him.

Ighalo, 30, has scored four goals and made one assist in all competitions for Manchester United since his move to Old Trafford at the turn of the year.

