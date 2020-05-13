Man United handed major boost with striker now ‘80%’ fit – report

Marcus Rashford is closing in on a return to full fitness for Man United, according to reports

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 14 May 2020, 00:00 UK
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Marcus Rashford is around “80 per cent” fit as the Manchester United striker continues his rehabilitation from injury, according to reports in the British media.

Metro is reporting that the England international is closing in on a return to full fitness for the Red Devils after the striker was ruled out of action in mid-January.

The coronavirus hiatus has allowed Rashford more time to work on his fitness levels behind closed doors as he bids to make himself available for selection as soon as possible.

According to the same report, Rashford has been visiting Manchester United’s Carrington training base on a regular basis in recent weeks as he closes in on a return to action.

Though Rashford has a gym at home, the Red Devils’ training ground provides him with more options to work on his fitness, according to the same story.

The article also confirms that Manchester United’s staff believe that he’s now ahead of schedule in his pursuit of full fitness.

Rashford has been in fine form for Manchester United so far this season, with the 22-year-old striker having scored 14 goals and made four assists in 22 Premier League games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

