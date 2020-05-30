‘My mind wasn’t there’: Jesse Lingard makes honest admission to Man United fans

Jesse Lingard (Photo: Adidas)

Jesse Lingard has admitted that he didn’t feel like himself in the first part of the Premier League season but he is determined to put that right when the campaign resumes for Manchester United.

The Premier League has been given the provisional green light to resume matches behind closed doors from June 17, with Manchester United still in the fight for a top-four finish.

Lingard, 27, struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the first part of the campaign, with the midfielder having only started nine games in the Premier League.

The England international is yet to score or make an assist in the Premier League all season and he openly admits that he was not at his best in the first part of the campaign.

Now, the Manchester United midfielder has opened up about his struggles in the first part of the campaign and has underlined his desire to put things right when the Premier League does resume next month.

Speaking in an interview featured on Adidas Home Team’s The Huddle, Lingard said when asked what is goals are now for the campaign: “Obviously to finish the season.

“You know I wanted to go back in fitter, sharper than last season to play every game. I’ve kind of forgot about last season, we move forward and even though the season’s not finished, I feel like it’s another little fresh start.

“Finishing a season, it feels like a mini-season for me, so to go back in, like I say, flying from the get-go, in which I feel good and then, obviously, for next season to just carry on.

“I have the right attitude, I have the right desire, I have the right hunger to win games to play for United to obviously win trophies which is one of the most important things.

“I think we can get there, we all need to push each other to new heights, day in, day out in training. So I don’t see why we can’t take it into the game too.

“But trophies are the main thing and individual targets like goals and assists, I have a lot else that I target before the season because I do that anyway but last season, for some reason I didn’t set any targets.

“My mind wasn’t there, I wasn’t really pushing myself. It felt like it weren’t me. You feel like when you watch yourself you’re like ‘that’s not Jesse.’

“I know who I am and my family know who I am, I know how I play and, like I say, I didn’t really push myself last season. So this season I’m going to have targets, I’m going have goals that I need to hit, individually and as a team as well.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

