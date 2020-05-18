John Barnes: Man United need to sign four world-class players

John Barnes (Photo: Bonus Code Bets)

John Barnes believes that Manchester United are in need of at least four new world-class signings, but he feels that the Red Devils will struggle to attract quality talent to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge.

Manchester United have struggled to compete for the Premier League title since they last won the trophy back in 2013 in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

With the Red Devils currently a staggering 37 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool FC, former winger Barnes feels that there is a long way to go before Manchester United will be able to attract the top talent to Old Trafford once again.

Speaking in an interview with BonusCodeBets, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Barnes said: “With United, it is not about the number of players that they need to purchase, it is more about the quality of the players that they can bring in.

“For example, 10 years ago, Liverpool signed a load of players, but none of them made the Liverpool side any stronger, and they weren’t good purchases for the long-term future of the club.

“Clubs will now resist the urge to just make signings just because they want to make signings, as in the long run, they won’t improve the team.

“At the current stage that United are in, they aren’t in the position to make the quality of signings they want, because those players won’t want to go there.

“I can say that United need to sign four world-class players, but they won’t get that, not with the club in its current position.”

Manchester United are currently three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, are 25 points clear at the top of the table and are just two wins away from winning the Premier League title for the first time.

