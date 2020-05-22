Peter Schmeichel names the one player he wants Man United to sign

Peter Schmeichel urges Man United to consider making a deal to sign Son Heung-min from Tottenham Hotspur

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 22 May 2020, 05:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Peter Schmeichel believes that Manchester United should pursue a deal to sign Son Heung-min from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Red Devils are bound to be on the lookout for a number of potential signings this summer as they look to add to their squad and prepare for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were busy in the January transfer window as they brought in Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon and also signed Odion Ighalo on loan.

It remains to be seen who Manchester United will target in the forthcoming summer transfer window as Solskjaer considers adding more quality to his Red Devils squad.

However, former Manchester United goalkeeper Schmeichel clearly believes that the Red Devils should look into making a deal to sign Spurs playmaker Son.

Speaking during a Q&A on Twitter, Schmeichel was asked by one fan to name a realistic target he’d like to see Man United sign, and the former goalkeeper replied: “Son from Spurs.”

The 27-year-old Son has scored nine goals and made seven assists in 21 Premier League games for Tottenham Hotspur so far this season. He has also netted seven times in the cup competitions for Jose Mourinho’s men.

