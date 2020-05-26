Jesse Lingard sends message to Man United fans after return

Jesse Lingard (Photo: Adidas)

Jesse Lingard has expressed his delight at returning to training with Manchester United in recent days.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team squad returned to Carrington last week to start working on their fitness levels ahead of the potential return of the Premier League this summer.

The season has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic but it appears that the English top flight could be set to make a return behind closed doors in the coming weeks.

Lingard has now insisted that he and his Manchester United team-mates feel safe and secure while following the social distancing protocols set out by the club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Sun, Lingard said: “If it wasn’t a safe environment then we wouldn’t be training.

“But we follow the right protocols, we get tested every two days and we keep our distance, obviously, group training as well.

“At the moment we’re taking everything so steady and we’re waiting on the government to give the green light for the next step.

“None of the players would be there if we didn’t feel it was safe.

“I couldn’t wait to get back to football but since being back it’s been great. At the moment we’re currently training in groups with specific time slots.

“It’s been good just to get my boots on and back on the grass with the balls and around my teammates and coaches.”

Manchester United were in good form before the season was put on hold, with the Red Devils currently three points behind Chelsea FC in the Premier League table.

Solskjaer’s men have won three of their last four games in the top flight to leave them just three points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots.

Manchester United ended up in sixth place in the Premier League table and without a trophy last term.

