Luke Shaw: Man United star has everything he needs to be world’s best

Luke Shaw says Man United midfielder Paul Pogba has everything needed to become the world's best midfielder

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 15 May 2020, 04:15 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Luke Shaw believes that Manchester United star Paul Pogba has all of the necessary ingredients to be the best midfielder in the world.

The French midfielder has missed most of the current campaign due to injury and he has only made a total of five starts in the Premier League for the Red Devils.

Pogba, 27, has been sidelined since having undergone ankle surgery back in January and his future at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point over the last few seasons.

Like his Manchester United team-mates, Pogba has been working on his fitness levels and rehabilitation behind closed doors in recent weeks during the coronavirus lockdown in the UK.

Now, Shaw has lifted the lid on what it’s like to come up against Pogba on a regular basis in Manchester United training at Carrington.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Shaw said: “Actually, probably the hardest player to get the ball off is Paul. He’s so big, strong, he’s got quick feet.

“To be fair, he’s got everything to be the best midfielder in the world.

“You could ask any player in the team about that. I’d have to pick Paul as the toughest one to train against as well because it’s so tough to get the ball off him – he knows how to shield it away and he’s also got the best quality to deliver shots and passes too.”

Pogba has only made a total of seven appearances in the Premier League so far this season due to his injury troubles.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Frank Lampard
Antonio Conte: What I really think of Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC
Marcus Rashford
Man United handed major boost with striker now ‘80%’ fit – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United agree £61.8m deal to sign 23-year-old – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United plot swoop to sign midfield trio this summer – report
Paul Pogba
Harry Maguire makes ‘phenomenal’ Man United prediction about Paul Pogba
Frank Lampard
Antonio Conte: What I really think of Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mikel Arteta
Patrick Vieira: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Marcus Rashford
Man United handed major boost with striker now ‘80%’ fit – report
N'Golo Kante
Antonio Conte raves about ‘amazing’ Chelsea FC midfielder
ScoopDragon Football News Network