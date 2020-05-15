Luke Shaw: Man United star has everything he needs to be world’s best

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Luke Shaw believes that Manchester United star Paul Pogba has all of the necessary ingredients to be the best midfielder in the world.

The French midfielder has missed most of the current campaign due to injury and he has only made a total of five starts in the Premier League for the Red Devils.

Pogba, 27, has been sidelined since having undergone ankle surgery back in January and his future at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point over the last few seasons.

Like his Manchester United team-mates, Pogba has been working on his fitness levels and rehabilitation behind closed doors in recent weeks during the coronavirus lockdown in the UK.

Now, Shaw has lifted the lid on what it’s like to come up against Pogba on a regular basis in Manchester United training at Carrington.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Shaw said: “Actually, probably the hardest player to get the ball off is Paul. He’s so big, strong, he’s got quick feet.

“To be fair, he’s got everything to be the best midfielder in the world.

“You could ask any player in the team about that. I’d have to pick Paul as the toughest one to train against as well because it’s so tough to get the ball off him – he knows how to shield it away and he’s also got the best quality to deliver shots and passes too.”

Pogba has only made a total of seven appearances in the Premier League so far this season due to his injury troubles.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip