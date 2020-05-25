Man United hoping to ‘offload’ 30-year-old this summer – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are hoping to be able to offload Marcos Rojo in the summer transfer window, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Red Devils are hoping to trigger a “bidding war” for the Argentine defender as they look to move him on this summer.

According to the same story, the 30-year-old defender is not part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for next season, and the Red Devils are keen to sell Rojo ahead of next term.

Rojo was shipped out on loan to Estudiantes in January until the end of the season, and although that deal could be made a permanent one, Argentine giants Boca Juniors are also interested in signing the central defender this summer, according to the same story.

It is claimed in the same story that Manchester United are “keen” to get Rojo off their wage bill, as his current contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

Rojo has barely featured for Manchester United this season and only made three Premier League appearances before he was shipped out on loan in January.

