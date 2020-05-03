‘He’s a player for the future’: Odion Ighalo talks up Man United starlet

Odion Ighalo talks up Mason Greenwood's potential at Man United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 3 May 2020, 04:45 UK
Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood during lockdown (Photo: Mason Greenwood / Instagram)
Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood during lockdown (Photo: Mason Greenwood / Instagram)

Odion Ighalo has admitted that he has been very impressed by what he has seen from Mason Greenwood this season and is tipping the youngster to have a bright future at Old Trafford.

Greenwood has impressed when called upon by Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, with the 18-year-old having scored an impressive five goals in the Premier League this term.

The teenage forward has also netted five times in seven Europa League games for the Red Devils to help them all but book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

In total, Greenwood has netted 12 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils and he has shown promising signs that he could be a top player for Manchester United in the coming years.

Now, January signing Ighalo has conceded that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the English youngster – and he is tipping him to be a key star for the Red Devils in the future.

Speaking in an Instagram Live, as quoted by Goal, Ighalo said of Greenwood: “He’s very young and exciting.

“Very good player, left and right, he can shoot and score goals.

“He’s a player for the future for Man United. He’s doing well now but in two or three years he is going to be doing very, very well.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Paul Merson
Paul Merson admits he can’t wait to watch Man United again
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic told not to worry about Chelsea FC transfer rumours
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)
Willian delivers latest update on his future for Chelsea FC fans
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United prefer to sign 24-year-old ahead of James Maddison – report
Jurgen Klopp
Antonio Rudiger: Why Liverpool FC should be given the title
Frank Lampard
Dietmar Hamann compares 20-year-old linked with Chelsea FC to Michael Ballack
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Juan Mata
Daniel James makes admission about Juan Mata at Man United
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)
Willian delivers latest update on his future for Chelsea FC fans
Martin Keown
Martin Keown rates Arsenal’s chances of signing 31-year-old Chelsea FC star
ScoopDragon Football News Network