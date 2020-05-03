‘He’s a player for the future’: Odion Ighalo talks up Man United starlet

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood during lockdown (Photo: Mason Greenwood / Instagram)

Odion Ighalo has admitted that he has been very impressed by what he has seen from Mason Greenwood this season and is tipping the youngster to have a bright future at Old Trafford.

Greenwood has impressed when called upon by Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, with the 18-year-old having scored an impressive five goals in the Premier League this term.

The teenage forward has also netted five times in seven Europa League games for the Red Devils to help them all but book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

In total, Greenwood has netted 12 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils and he has shown promising signs that he could be a top player for Manchester United in the coming years.

Now, January signing Ighalo has conceded that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the English youngster – and he is tipping him to be a key star for the Red Devils in the future.

Speaking in an Instagram Live, as quoted by Goal, Ighalo said of Greenwood: “He’s very young and exciting.

“Very good player, left and right, he can shoot and score goals.

“He’s a player for the future for Man United. He’s doing well now but in two or three years he is going to be doing very, very well.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip