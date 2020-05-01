Michael Owen: What I really think of Man United right now

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen has claimed that the future is looking “very promising” for Manchester United following their recent upturn in form.

The Red Devils had been beginning to find some form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the season was suspended due to coronavirus back in March.

Manchester United were busy in the summer transfer window as they brought in big-money signing Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, with the Portugal international having an instant impact at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer also bolstered his attacking line-up with the acquisition of striker Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month loan deal.

Fernandes’ arrival at Old Trafford seem to coincide with an upturn in form for Solskjaer’s wide, with Manchester United having won three of their last four Premier League games before the season was put on hold.

The Red Devils are just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

And former Manchester United striker Owen believes that the future is looking bright for the Red Devils.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Owen said:

“I think with this current stop, Manchester United might be the one team that wanted to continue playing, they were starting to get into a real good reign of form.

“Fernandes had signed, he is a fantastic signing, [Paul] Pogba will be back soon.

“This break has been good for [Marcus] Rashford as well, he’ll be back fit.

“All of a sudden, you’re looking at Manchester United – and I haven’t been able to say this for years – but you’re looking at that squad thinking ‘wow, they’re on their way back’.

“They spent lots of money on their defence, they’ve still got one of the best goalkeepers in the world, it’s starting to look very promising for Manchester United. I haven’t been able to say that for a long time.”

Manchester United finished in sixth place and without a trophy under Solskjaer last season.

